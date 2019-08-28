Pokemon’s Original Designs for the Legendary Dogs Were Way, Way Different

Pokemon has well over 800 creatures to its name, and it can be hard keeping up with who is who. In fact, it is a challenge to just keep all the legendaries straight, and that has only become harder over the years. Of course, fans have their go-to picks like the Legendary Dogs, but their history may come as a surprise to some fans.

After all, the original designs for the Legendary Dogs were vastly different from those which ultimately debuted, and you can check out the differences for yourself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Pokemon historian Dr. Lava has taken it upon themselves to showcase the little-known history of your favorite pocket monsters. It was there they showcased the original Legendary Dogs designs, and they were not what fans expected.

Early Entei: Some believe these early Legendary Beast designs are meant to be how they looked before the Tower Fire. 1. Spaceworld ’97 demo sprite

2. (Spaceworld recreation by @RacieBeep)

3. Gold release version sprite

4. Gen 2 release version artwork pic.twitter.com/7AcgpvXo7L — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) August 9, 2019

Early Raikou: As usual, Sugimori revised the release version sprite when he drew up the artwork — so really, we have 3 Raikou designs here. 1. Spaceworld ’97 demo sprite

2. (Spaceworld recreation by @RacieBeep)

3. Gold release version sprite

4. Gen 2 release version artwork pic.twitter.com/pK0MvC4l0v — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) August 9, 2019

As you can find above, Entei kicked off the lesson with their streamlined look. Entei looks way more like an actual dog with this original design given his smaller face and slim body. They still have fiery elements to their design like their ears, feet, and tail. However, the 1997 Spaceworld leaked demo design doesn’t have the same gravitas as the Entei which hit up gamers and anime lovers.

The second Pokemon shown was Raiku, and the electic-type dog again looks more like a canine. While the final design leans more into Sabretooth tiger territory, the Pokemon’s original look is smaller and sees Raiku rocking some bright yellow stripes.

Early Suicune: Quite a drastic change between the Suicune design shown at Spaceworld 1997 and 1999’s release version of Suicune. 1. Spaceworld ’97 demo sprite

2. (Spaceworld recreation by @RacieBeep)

3. Gold release version sprite

4. Gen 2 release version artwork pic.twitter.com/241xD4uyCK — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) August 9, 2019

The final Spaceworld design showcased by Dr. Lava is for Suicune, and the dog is much different here. The final design likened the dog more to an elk or deer, but Suicune was a dog all the way through originally. As you can see above, the Pokemon has long hair which drapes like a water fall, and their serene look matches Suicune’s demeanor pretty perfectly.

Of course, Pokemon goes through design phases just like every company, but these resurfaced originals have got fans thinking about what could have been. So if you are a Legendary Dog lover, this tidbit is a must-know for future Pokemon Trivia nights.

So, which designs of these Pokemon do you like the most? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!