My Hero Academia Theory Predicts Shigaraki's Final Gift

My Hero Academia is well within its endgame now. The manga has spent the past year parsing through its final act, and Deku has been busy since it began. Of course, My Hero Academia fans are tuning in each week as the stakes grow higher for Japan's survival. And now that the endgame is here, a new theory has hit the Internet detailing Shigaraki's final gift.

The whole thing began this week as My Hero Academia chapter 421 made a tragic revelation. In its final pages, the update affirmed our fears as it confirmed Deku's quirk is gone. The hero is wielding a few embers of One For All at this point, but that is not stopping him from joining the final push against All For One.

After all, All For One has fully overtaken Shigaraki, and their final form is nothing short of horrific. We know the abomination will put up a good fight, but in the end, there is no doubt Deku will come out as the victor. It also seems likely that Shigaraki will help take down All For One from within. And if that is the case, then Yoichi's talk of All For One being a gift could come to pass.

If you will remember, the original user of One For All did say his brother's quirk had the potential to be uncommonly kind. "The ability to both give and take could have been the kindest, most charitable power the world's ever known," Yoichi shared. Of course, we know that All For One did not see the power as such; He wielded the quirk to lord over others, but Shigaraki may choose differently in his final moments.

If the quirk can be wielded like a gift, then who is to say All For One cannot regift One For All back to Deku? While there is debate on whether the two quirks will cancel out in the end, others are hopeful that Deku's reign with One For All will continue. If that is going to happen, the quirk will need to be reintroduced to our hero, and Shigaraki's first (and final) gift to Deku could be such power.

If you are not caught up on all things My Hero Academia, don't sweat it. You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app now. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Kohei Horikoshi's series below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

