Delicious in Dungeon Episode 18 Stills Released

Delicious in Dungeon's first season is set to have twenty-four episodes in total, meaning that there are only a handful of installments left before the first season finale. As Laios and his fellow adventurers continue to dungeon crawl and create edibles out of the flora and fauna that they discover, Studio Trigger and Netflix have released new images for the next episode. Landing this week, episode 18 will pit our warriors against the "Mad Mage".

Netflix has been on a hot streak with its anime adaptations as of late, with recent series such as Pluto, Castlevania: Nocturne, and Baki Hanma being just a few examples. This year will see some major anime properties making a comeback to the streaming service in Blood of Zeus Season 2, Beastars' Final Season, and Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura. On top of returning favorites, Netflix will also debut DandaDan, a highly anticipated anime series that will be brought to life by Science Saru.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 18 Images

Delicious in Dungeon's eighteenth episode will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, May 2nd. If you want a closer look at what's to come for Laios and company, the streaming service has released an official description of the installment that reads, "Laios and his friends decide to confront the Mad Mage who is the master of the labyrinth in order to save Falin, who has been turned into a monster. While following Falin's traces and heading deeper into the labyrinth, they are hit by a heavy snowstorm. Despite the poor visibility, the managed to evacuate indoors, but before they knew it, the number of Laios and his friends had increased...!?"

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"