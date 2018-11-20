New ‘Pokemon’ Plushies Prove Catching ‘Em All Costs A Lot

The Pokemon franchise recently returned to its roots with Pokemon: Let’s Go, which pared down the 800 strong line-up back down to the original 151 Pokemon found in the Kanto region.

To celebrate, 151 new plushies were released in Japan and as it turns out, it’s pretty expensive to catch every single one as one fan pointed out on Twitter.

Pokemon officially released all 151 Pokemon as plushies in Japan’s special Pokemon Center merchandise shops. Each of the plush toys cost 1,100 yen (about $9 USD), and the final total for the collection comes in around $1,490 USD before calculating sales tax. As spotted by Kotaku, one Twitter user in Japan put this to the test by actually buying the entire collection.

Twitter user @sekai1215 shared that they actually bought the entire 151 strong collection and provided photos of just how massive this collection is. Such a massive collection must come with a massive price tag, right? Well, they also note that the total cost of the collection came in around 180,000 yen (1,600 USD) when all was said and done.

You can currently catch all 151 Pokemon in a much less expensive way as Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee and Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu are now available for Nintendo Switch. ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters scored the game a 4 out of 5, and you can read the full review here. Here’s an excerpt:

“Pokemon: Let’s Go pays homage to the franchise’s first game while using the most iconic elements of Pokemon Go. Unsurprisingly, this RPG will appeal to avid fans of the mobile game given their connection, and longtime lovers will rejoice in the uncomplicated nostalgia drawn up by Pokemon: Let’s Go. However, if you were wanting this Switch title to add in totally new gameplay tropes, you will be left disappointed.”

