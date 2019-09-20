Pokemon’s SirFetch’d Meets Demon Slayer in Hilarious Crossover

SirFetch’d, the newest evolution of Farfetch’d, has arrived and will be making landfall in the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game, Pokemon: Sword and Shield. When the avian pocket monster’s visual was released, fans across the internet were enraptured with the new design as well as the much larger “grass sword” that the bird now wields. One fan decided to merge the world of Pokemon with that of Demon Slayer: Kimtersu No Yaiba by creating a unique amalgam of SirFetch’d and the Demon Slayer himself, Tanjiro.

Twitter User Starboii1 shared this unique piece of fan art that unites the design of SirFetch’d with Tanjiro, taking the young monster slayer’s outfit and ability to master water attacks and applying them to the newest popular Pokemon:

One of the coolest aspects of the attacks that Tanjiro unleashes in Demon Slayer is the fact that his sword slashes are linked to water. Employing a unique style of “water breathing”, the young monster killer manages to create a flow of water that eminates from his sword before he is about to deliver a blow. The Demon Slayer Corp in general, the organization that employs Tanjiro as well as some of his travelling companions, usually grants each slayer a sword that is linked to an element unique to them. Luckily, the element linked to Tanjiro makes for some stunning animation as he fights against the supernatural legions threatening the human world.

SirFetch’d is still super fresh in the minds of Pokemon fans but he’ll be sure to be one of the first pocket monsters that fans playing the upcoming Nintendo Switch game releasing later this year.

What do you think of this amalgamation between Tanjiro and SirFetch’d? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Demon Slayer, and Pokemon!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”