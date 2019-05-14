Pokemon’s Massive Snorlax Bean Bag is Back in Stock, 20% Off at ThinkGeek

Pokemon fans, this month has just gotten better for you. Not only did the first live-action Pokemon adaptation go public with Detective Pikachu, but you can now chill with Snorlax in your own home!

Yes, that’s right. The hugely popular Snorlax bean bag chair is back in stock at ThinkGeek, and it is on sale at last.

If you check out ThinkGeek, you will see the plush is finally back in stock. The whopping bean bag has been a favorite with fans since production images went viral last year, and ThinkGeek wants fans to know they’ll never nap better than when they are snoring with Snorlax.

“In this world of nothing but go-go-go, we often feel like Snorlax is more our speed. It spends most of its time sleeping. It’s not picky about leftovers, and it seldom exercises. Yep. Snorlax understands us,” the site describes the product.

“There’s nowhere better to relax after a long day of work, school, or just being out and about than on your Pokemon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair. At 4 feet head to toe and over 2 feet across, this (s)lumbering Pokemon is perfect for your dorm room, your den, your bedroom, or right inside the door where you can collapse on it when you get in. Just remember not to block the road. It does not ship with a flute.”

Right now, the Snorlax bean bag is on sale, so fans can get 20% off their purchase. The decor will usually run fans $150 before tax and shipping, but this sale brings the bean bag down to $120. As a note, ThinkGeek says the bean bag is only available to sip in the 48 contiguous U.S. states due to its size. So, if you are browsing in Hawaii or Alaska, you will need to get creative with shipping… and it might be wise to invest in a Poke Flute just in case.

So, have you captured this comfy bean bag yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

