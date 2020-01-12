Stunning Pokemon Artwork Imagines Zapdos in Real Life

While your bread and butter pocket monsters such as Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur and the rest are the “go to names” of the Pokemon franchise, one mustn’t forget the powerful creatures that popular both the anime series and the video games in the form of Legendary Pokemon. One of the most prominent, and earliest, examples of the Legendary creatures comes in the form of the soaring, electric bird that goes by the name of Zapdos. Now, one fan has created art work that imagine Zapdos as a real bird by creating some jaw dropping art that clearly earns its place as some stellar fan art for the Pokemon franchise!

Reddit User MBrum Art shared their amazing painting that imagines what a Zapdos would look like if it were to fly the skies in the real world, with many commenting that a real life interpretation of the bird is somewhat similar in appearance to that of Final Fantasy’s classic mode of transporation, the Chocobo:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zapdos’ first appearance in the games was a part of the initial releases of Pokemon: Red and Pokemon: Blue, originally released for Nintendo’s portable system of the Gameboy. Following its video game introduction, Zapdos was brought to the anime series for the first time via the feature length film of Pokemon: The Movie 2000: The Power Of One! Joined by its legendary bird brethren in Articuno and Moltres, it was always clear that the electric type flying behemoth was a force to be reckoned with.

Most recently, Zapdos appeared in the Pokemon Direct event that saw brand new area explored in the DLC for the video game of Pokemon Sword And Shield! Though the legendary Pokemon will have a brand new look to go along with its appearance in the Galar region, it’s clear that the creators of the series know that there is still a desire for aspiring Pokemon trainers to capture the three birds of legend!

What do you think of this fantastic real life interpretation of Zapdos? Was this electric type bird your favorite of the three legendary Pokemon that appeared in Pokemon 2000? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.