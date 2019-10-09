Pokemon: Sun and Moon Releases Finale Title

It has been a long time coming, but it seems Pokemon: Sun and Moon is ready to come to an end. After years on air, the next generation of Pokemon will come to the screen in a new series, but this on-going series must wrap first. Now, fans have gotten a look at what seems to be the finale’s title, and it will leave fans feeling nostalgic.

Taking to Twitter, a fan known as Neil shared the latest episode title for Pokemon: Sun and Moon. The name belongs to episode 146 of the season, and it will read as follows:

“Thank you, Alola! Respective Departures!!”

Airing on November 3, this episode sounds like it will be the last one for Pokemon Sword and Shield. There are a handful of episodes to go through before this finale is reached, but it seems the release will follow Ash (and others) as they leave behind Alola. There is no doubt Professor Kukui will cry over the exit, and fans will likely sob along with him.

Unless there is a filler episode padding the week of November 10, then it seems there will be a week-long break between this series and the upcoming show. Currently, Pokemon: The Series is set to debut on November 17. The show will fold in Generation Eight to mark the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield, so fans can expect to see all-new Pokemon. The groundbreaking series will also feature a second lead opposite of Ash, and it will follow the pair as they travel to all sorts of regions like Galar, Kanto, Unova, and more.

Of course, fans are sad to bid Alola farewell, and it isn’t hard to figure out why. After all, the on-going season of Pokemon is one of the most original to ever debut. With a large ensemble cast, this season has been praised for both its animation and character development. All fans can do is hope that this new series will do the same for Ash, Pikachu, Gou, and the rest of the gang.

What do you make of this finale title? Are you sad to see this season of Pokemon come to an end?