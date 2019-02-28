‘Pokemon: Sun and Moon — Ultra Legends’ To Air In U.S., Canada

Pokemon is basking in the glow of a busy week, and it seems things are only speeding up. Not long ago, the folks behind The Pokemon Company confirmed its latest anime is about to head overseas, and it will be airing on a TV near you real soon.

Today, reports confirmed Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends will begin airing in the U.S. soon. The Pokemon Company is breaking the series' 22nd season over at last, and it hit out with a big trailer.

As you can see above, Sun and Moon — Ultra Legends breaks down all the highs fans have to look forward to.

"Say "Alola" to season 22 of Pokemon the Series! With one more grand trial to complete and a new rival to face, Ash's adventures in the Alola region are far from over. Slap on some sunscreen and be sure to tune in when Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon—Ultra Legends premiers in the US and Canada this March," the trailer's caption reads.

This new trailer gives fans a listen of its English dub as Ash Ketchum heads around the Alola region. Joined by his schoolmates and best friend Pikachu, Ash runs into a slew of familiar and not-so-familiar faces. Of course, Team Rocket is seen up to its usual tricks, but they have a more tropical climate to explore this time around. The islands of Alola hold all sorts of juicy Pokemon secrets, and Disney XD will start unpacking them come March.

So, will you be tuning into this U.S. broadcast...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Not caught up on all things Pokemon? You can check out the synopsis for this new season below:

"Ash has completed three of his four grand trials in the Alola region, and more adventures await as he and his classmates acquire new Z-Crystals, make new Pokémon friends, and learn how to Mantine Surf! In their role as Ultra Guardians, the Pokémon School students take on an important mission to protect Wela Volcano. Ash meets a new rival, Hau, whose Dartrix offers Rowlet quite a challenge. Even Rotom Dex gets an adventure of its own when our heroes visit the set of its favorite TV show! And Professor Kukui's dream of starting a Pokémon League in Alola just might be getting closer to reality..."

-----

