This Throwback Post Proves a Pokemon Fan Predicted Polteageist Years Ago

When it comes to Pokemon, fans are always ready to make up their own pocket monsters. There are well over 800 creatures in the franchise, and Pokemon is slated to reveal even more this year. In a few months, Pokemon Sword and Shield will introduce generation eight to the world, and it released a few more Galar region creatures the other day.

That is, unless you happen to be one very lucky person. A throwback post has surfaced from the depths of the Internet which seemingly predicted the reveal of Galar’s own Polteageist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, a user named stelledair shared the coincidental pick in a now-viral post. As you can read below, the green-text post was posted on March 6, 2014. The original poster shared their so-called fakemon guess anonymously, but their specific pick became a reality yesterday during the latest Nintendo Direct.

The person who posted this on VP years ago is probably shitting their pants right now pic.twitter.com/p1V1r0rOVq — Alice (@stelledair) September 4, 2019

“I have a fakemon idea. Ok check it. A haunted teacup that turns into a haunted teapot. Their names will be Entitea and Polteageist. Sound good, right guys?”

Sadly, Pokemon has yet to say anything about Entitea, but this entire evolution would fit the franchise’s new region. This fan’s fakemon idea came in 2014 which was way before the Galar region was announced, but its British origins suit Polteageist all too well. According to the actual Pokemon‘s description, its body is made of black tea and possesses various houseware. Moving from kettle to kettle, the ghostly Pokemon is often treated a pest given their tendency to spill, and Polteageist will even let worthy trainers drink its tea… so you can make of that what you will.

If you want to know more about this new Pokemon, you can read up on it below. The new creature was announced alongside Cramorant, a Water-Flying type Pokemon which looks much like a pelican.

Polteageist: Polteageist’s body is made from black tea, and it’s said to have a very distinct aroma and flavor. It will only allow a Trainer it trusts to sample its tea, although drinking too much can lead to indigestion. Many Polteageist make their homes inside hotels and restaurants where they disguise themselves and hide among the tableware. Because they can pour their power into leftover tea and create even more of their kind, they’re often treated as pests.

Can you believe how lucky this Pokemon fan got with their prediction? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!