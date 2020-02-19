Pokemon Synopsis Teases Ash’s Indiana Jones Adventure

The latest season of Pokemon has put Ash and his new pal Go through a series of adventures that have been some of the biggest that the anime has seen to date. While tangling with a newly empowered version of Team Rocket and capturing some of the strongest pocket monsters they’ve ever faced, the season has put the trainers through the ringer. As the series has continued, the Pokemon trainers have encountered new dangerous locales, but the preview for the upcoming episode is placing both Ash and Go into a scenario that elicits shades of Indiana Jones!

The “Ruins of the Titans” seems to have been discovered in the “Resort Desert” within the Isshu Region according to the preview, with Ash and Go taking the opportunity to explore and see if they can discover any new types of pocket monsters during their visit. One of the biggest strengths of this recent season has been allowing Ash Ketchum to explore the world, and in doing so, capture some of the strongest creatures he’s ever encountered. With a Dragonite recently being added to Ash’s roster, he is looking to continue his journey of becoming the best in the world by teasing at a confrontation with the champion of Galar, Leon!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Arkeus88 shared the synopsis for the upcoming episode of the Pokemon anime series, diving into the upcoming adventure that sees both Ash and Go playing the roles of “Tomb Raiders” in order to discover the secrets that lie within these ruins:

This season has not been shy about giving both Ash and Go some serious powerhouses to add to their stables of Pokemon, and we’ll be keeping an eye out to see if they encounter any new pocket monsters in the crevices of these newly discovered ruins. Pokemon hasn’t just given Ash a much needed victory in the Alola League Tournament, but has also stepped up his journey by making the world his oyster and allowing him to travel to all the regions that he had previously traveled to in past seasons!

What do you think of this preview for the upcoming episode of Pokemon? Do you think Ash and Go will catch new Pokemon as a result of their “spelunking”? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.