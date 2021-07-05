Pokemon Theme Park to Open in Tokyo This Month

✖

There are few franchises in the world that can compete with Pokemon, and the brand knows no bounds. From TV shows to video games and beyond, The Pokemon Company has a lot of plates turning, and its workload is about to double. After all, a theme park is about to join the franchise's repertoire as a nature-themed park is opening in Japan shortly!

The big announcement was made recently when The Pokemon Company announced a special theme park just outside of Tokyo. The park, which will be called Pokemon Wonder, is a nearly 50,000-square foot forest packed with nature and pocket monsters. So if you have ever wanted to become a Pokemon Researcher, this is your moment.

Pokémon Wonder has been revealed as a nature adventure amusement park attraction in Tokyo's Yomiuriland pic.twitter.com/SfIXHRwDaw — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) July 2, 2021

Pokemon Wonder will have fans tag on the role of a researcher as you have seen in the anime and video games. Adults and children will then walk through the park hunting for different monsters as they pop up around the forest. But instead of using AR tech to bring these creatures to life, the park is going all natural with its monsters.

It turns out the wild Pokemon will be made out of natural materials like acorns, twigs, leaves, and more. This will make them harder to spot as you go through the forest, but that was done on purpose. The point of Pokemon Wonder is to wander around looking for Pokemon and enjoy all of nature's wonder along the way.

For those who head to the park, they will go through a research orientation before searching for monsters with a field guide in hand. The Pokemon hidden throughout the forest could be anywhere from in bushes to up on trees and beyond. This means families and fans will have to look hard if they want to become the best Pokemon researcher. And if you want to take part in the first orientation at Pokemon Wonder, the park will open on July 17 before closing in April 2022.

What do you think of this Pokemon theme park? Would you care to visit one day? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Kotaku