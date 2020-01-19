Pokemon: Twilight Wings Teases Gym Leaders Story

Fans of the Pokemon anime have fallen in love with Ash’s journey over the years, but following a single protagonist for such a long time (at least until the newest iteration of the franchise) definitely has its disadvantages. No matter how many stories the anime wants to tell, it’s not going to cover every potential story left lingering in the franchise. Cool anime experiments such as Pokemon Origins, Pokemon Generations, and The Legend of Thunder! have shown what this potential could be, and the newest anime miniseries promises to do the same as well.

The first episode of this new miniseries, Pokemon: Twilight Wings, has gone live, and the series already promises a fun exploration through the Galar region. But not only does it promise more of Galar, but there’s a tease that we’ll be seeing the latest batch of gym leaders before they make their debut in the main anime series.

Towards the end of the first episode of the anime miniseries, there’s a brief glimpse across the Galar region and it shows many of the new Gym Leaders going about their day as the miniseries teases we’ll be seeing both more of them along with more of Chairman Rose from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokemon: Twilight Wings is a special seven episode long miniseries that will focus on different aspects of the Galar region that the official anime has yet to touch. With this miniseries being released through the official Pokemon YouTube channel, it’s going to be the only official fix fans get of the new anime until Pokemon: The Series announces an official English language release.

It’s not quite clear what the overall goal of this new miniseries will be. But if it’s anything like previous anime experiments, it’s going to be fun to watch! Are you liking Twilight Wings so far? Hoping to see more of the Gym Leaders? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. At least with the worldwide release of Twilight Wings, fans outside of Japan have a way to enjoy new anime adventures before the official Galar adaptation hits out shores. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.