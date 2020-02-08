Pokemon: Twilight Wings Announces Gym Leader Cast Additions

The Pokemon Company surprised fans everywhere when they announced that the Galar region would be explored further with a new anime miniseries titled Pokemon: Twilight Wings. With the mainline series avoiding the newest Pokemon Sword and Shield region for the most part, this was a huge boon to fans. Releasing on a monthly basis, the second episode of this miniseries is less than two weeks away from this writing and teases that we’ll be seeing more from the Galar region Gym Leaders that have not made their official anime debut yet.

Now that the second episode is so close, the official website for the miniseries has announced that new cast additions for Pokemon: Twilight Wings include Takahiro Sakurai as Leon, Eri Kitamura as Bea, Sora Amamiya as Nessa, Yuko Sanpei as Hop, Ryo Hirohashi as Allister, Lynn as Sonia, and Tarusuke Shingaki as Milo.

Each of these actors have ties to other major anime projects such as My Hero Academia and Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, but there’s currently no telling as to whether or not these actors will be carried over to the main anime series whenever these characters make their way to the official anime.

Current evidence seems to suggest that the two anime projects will have different voice actors, with a different voice actor already confirmed for Leon’s main anime debut, and there’s currently no information as to the English voice actors for these characters either. With each new episode of the miniseries debuting on Pokemon’s official YouTube channel on a monthly basis, these worldwide releases have been dubbed in multiple languages.

There’s also no telling what kinds of stories the second episode will cover, but The Pokemon Company officially describes the entire Twilight Wings webseries as such, “Galar is a region where Pokémon battles have developed into a cultural sensation. Over the span of seven episodes, ‘Pokémon: Twilight Wings’ will show in detail the dreams of Galar’s residents, the realities they face, the challenges they must overcome and the conflicts they must resolve. In addition to these new stories, fans can expect to see a variety of Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region appearing in the capsule series.”

Are you liking Twilight Wings so far? What do you want to see in the next episode of the miniseries?