Popeye Announces First Manga With Special First Look (Exclusive)

You might think the world knows all there is to Popeye the Sailor Man, but that could not be further from the truth. Soon, publisher King Features Syndicate plans to prove that truth to fans with help from a special comic. After all, Eye Lie Popeye plans to bring the infamous sailor into the world of manga, and the exciting tale will pay homage to some of shonen's best series.

A recent announcement by King Features Syndicate confirms Eye Lie Popeye plans to blend manga-inspired artwork with the cartoon character's quintessential style. Created by Marcus Williams, this ambitious new series plans on show readers just how Popeye lost his eye all those years ago. And as you can see below, ComicBook has been given an exclusive look at the comic's first two pages!

"As a huge fan of both Popeye and manga, I'm looking forward to combining both passions and bringing fans an all new format and style to experience the iconic character's adventures. I'm thrilled that my Popeye Goku art led me here and am excited to infuse the traditional shonen style with a modern twist and explore the mystery behind Popeye's missing eye," Williams shared.

(Photo: Marcus Williams / King Features Syndicate)

(Photo: Marcus Williams / King Features Syndicate)

What You Need to Know

Eye Lie Popeye will mark the character's first manga-inspired run, and it is fitting to see the sailor try the medium out for size. After all, this comic was inspired by a viral trend on social media involving Popeye and Goku. The whole thing began ages ago when a fan-fic of the two hit the Internet, and Williams was the one who brought that story to life. Now, the artist has been tapped for a full-blown comic under King Features Syndicate.

"We have been exploring the idea of a manga-inspired style for Popeye, and once we learned of Marcus's manga-style Popeye fan art that quickly became a fan favorite across the internet, we knew he was the right person to bring this to life. Popeye has been a staple on the funny pages for over 90 years, and it's incredible to continue telling new facets of his lore and connecting with fans in different ways," Tea Fougner, the publisher's editorial director of comics, said.

Currently, Eye Lie Popeye plans to unfold in arcs on the web. The first arc will go live here over a period of five weeks, and each page will be available to view for 24 hours. So if you want to know whether Goku finds his way into this collaboration, you will want to check it out ASAP.