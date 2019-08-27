Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Trailer Reveals Adult Swim Premiere Date

Genndy Tartakovsky has captivated generations with his work in the world of animation, and it looks like his latest work is here to deliver an emotional gut punch. On Tuesday, Adult Swim debuted a new trailer for Primal, a new animated series from the Emmy-winning Samurai Jack and Star Wars: Clone Wars creator. Perhaps the biggest reveal from the trailer was Primal‘s official premiere date, which is currently set for Monday, October 7th.

Primal centers around a caveman at the dawn of evolution, and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, the pair strike an unlikely friendship, which becomes their only hope for survival in a violent, primordial world.

This new trailer comes after Primal was officially greenlit this May, and premiered a pretty gnarly clip showcasing the series’ violent tone.

The series is Tartakovsky’s latest television project after the final season of Samurai Jack debuted in 2017. Some fans have clamored for a feature-length continuation of the Samurai Jack franchise, something that Tartakovsky has considered.

“Yeah. That’s some I had talked about, doing a feature that’s just as artistic as the TV show, but in the CG medium.” Tartakovsky told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “And then I started to get ideas of how to do that, how to take advantage of it… It could easily be done, but I feel like, now that I’ve finished Jack, I probably will try to do something original.”

As mentioned above, Primal will premiere on October 7th on Adult Swim.