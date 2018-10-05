Pringles Creates Ramen-Flavored Snacks

It’s not terribly unusual for Japan to introduce interesting snack flavor combinations, but the latest of Pringles-flavored ramen and noodles as well as ramen-flavored Pringles is absolutely pushing the boundaries of what can be considered usual.

According to SoraNews24, Pringles teamed up with Japanese company Acecook’s brand of noodles called Super Cup to celebrate the former’s 50th anniversary and the latter’s 30th anniversary with a new line of snacks. Specifically, four different products, each of which combine the flavors of the other. So, noodles that taste like Pringes, and Pringles that taste like ramen. Or, in this case, like chicken-bone soy sauce. There are very specific flavors, after all.

There’s a chicken-bone soy sauce-flavored Pringles as well as a squid fried noodles-flavored Pringles, but there’s also a sour cream and onion-flavored Super Cup noodle pack and a jalapeno and onion-flavored Super Cup cup noodle. The Pringles are reportedly set to appear on October 23rd for 122 yen, while the Super Cup half of this promotion will release on October 15th for 200 yen each. That’s about $1 and $1.75, respectively. As is typical with these kind of promotions, these will be available in Japan for a limited time.

You can check out images of the full line in the attached gallery.

What do you think of these flavors? Is ramen-flavored Pringles the kind of thing you’d want to eat? Let us know in the comments!