Psycho-Pass Season 3 Reveals Poster, Release Date

Psycho-Pass is looking to make a comeback! Having released a trilogy of films earlier this year, titled “Sinners of the System”, the anime franchise mixes Minority Report with Ghost in the Shell to create a story that resonates with audiences across the world. Now, the franchise is looking to return next month on October 17th in order to introduce a new cast of characters to the world who will be attempting to stop crimes before they start!

Twitter User SCORPZGCA2 shared the first official poster, on the social media platform, showing off the scenarios and characters that fans of Psycho Pass will be experiencing when the show airs later next month:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Psycho-Pass season 3 promotional poster pic.twitter.com/eNG4Fty4Ji — Nightraid (@SCORPZGCA2) September 27, 2019

Fans were recently disappointed in the series when the franchise’s creator was left out of the credits of the “Sinners of the System” trilogy, with Gen Urobuchi seemingly having nothing to do with the movies themselves. Whether or not he’ll be a part of the upcoming season three is up in the air, but we’ll find out when the release of the series drops next month at the latest!

Will you be watching the upcoming season of Psycho-Pass? What’s been your favorite installment of the crime drama anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Psycho-Pass!

The official description for the third season of Psycho-Pass reads as such:

“The near future, where a huge surveillance network and sibula system that digitizes the soul maintains people’s security. In the changing world, criminals with guns (dominators) that measure crime figures (criminal coefficients) follow the potential criminals before committing a crime. This is the third series of the original TV animation work “PSYCHO-PASS Psycho-Pass” that started in 2012. It is the story of two new watchmen. Shindo Kaoru, Sakaki, Mikhail Ignatov are criminal of the Public Security Bureau of the Ministry of Health and Welfare and seek the truth in a changing world.”

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.