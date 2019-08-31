Radiant Season 2 Shares New Trailer

The anime adaptation of Tony Valente’s groundbreaking French manga Radiant was one of the more promising releases of the Fall 2018 anime season. Although support for the series had gone relatively quiet as the series continued through its first season, that’s most likely going to change as the series gets more intense for the second season of the series. Currently slated to return as part of the increasingly packed Fall 2019 anime season in October, Radiant has dropped a new trailer to get fans ready for what’s to come.

After showcasing a new poster for the season teasing much more of the darker magical adventures to come, this newest trailer highlights the focal point for the second season as several forces coalesce over a single entity. Check out the trailer in the video above!

Scheduled to premiere October 2nd in Japan, Radiant’s second season will run for 21 episodes and feature returning staff and voice cast from the first season. Directed by Seiji Kishi for Studio Lerche, the series features the returning Daisei Fukuoka as series director, Makoto Uezu to oversee the series scripts, Nozomi Kawano as character designer, and Masato Koda as composer. New additions for the second season include Haruki Ishiya as Mordred, and Kentaro Kumagai as Sagramore.

Returning voice cast from Radiant‘s first season includes Yumiri Hanamori as Seth, Aoi Yuuki as Melie, Shintarou Oohata as Doc, Romi Park as Alma, Tetsu Inada as Boss, Ryohei Kimura as Piodan, Kenichi Ogata as Santori, Ayane Sakura as Lieselotte, Saori Hayami as Ulmina Bagliore, Takuma Terashima as Von Tepes, Kenta Miyake as Tork, Nao Toyama as Miss Melba, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Yaga, Kappei Yamaguchi as Master Lord Majesty, Takehito Koyasu as Grim, Koji Yusa as Dragunov, Makoto Koichi as Mister Bobley, and Sho Hayami serving as the series’ narrator.

Originally created by Tony Valente, the groundbreaking French manfra Radiant has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release. The first season of the anime premiered last October, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The series is officially described as such, “Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an ‘infected,’ one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”