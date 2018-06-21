‘Re:Zero’ OVA Reveals Premiere Schedule

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – was one of the most popular light novel anime adaptations when it aired, and now that it’s over fans have been waiting to see hear news about the series coming back.

While it’s not the second season of the series fans have wanted, the series is releasing a brand new OVA special that’s scheduled for theaters in Japan. Details may be under wraps, but now fans can expect to see the OVA release in Japan this October.

The OVA, now officially titled Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow, previously revealed a key visual that only showed Subaru and Emilia but has since been updated to include the neighboring town’s kids, Rem, Ram, Beatrice, and Roswaal.

While the original series is often known for its heartbreaking and tragic through line, the OVA is teasing quite a happy experience that the characters surely need. There’s also a bit of rumbling in the fandom as many are hoping the release of this OVA could signal either more new content, or maybe even a second season of the anime series.

Even if a second season does not pan out, the series getting a new OVA special will definitely be a gift to fans either way.

For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.