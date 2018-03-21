‘Re:Zero’ OVA Reveals Updated Key Visual

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – is setting up for a great year as not only is the English dub of the series releasing later this year, the series is also getting brand new content in the form of a new OVA.

Not only that, the OVA has gotten an official title as well as an OVA featuring many of the series’ favorite characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The key visual to the upcoming “Re:Zero” new episode OVA has received an update. It will be screened in Japanese theaters in Fall 2018 https://t.co/cGmCS9M9Up pic.twitter.com/foX9ogesgy — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 19, 2018

The OVA, now officially titled Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow, previously revealed a key visual that only showed Subaru and Emilia but has since been updated to include the neighboring town’s kids, Rem, Ram, Beatrice, and Roswaal.

While the original series is often known for its heartbreaking and tragic through line, the OVA is teasing quite a happy experience that the characters surely need.

Although there are no concrete details as to when the OVA will be screened or in what theaters it will be available, but more information is expected to be revealed during AnimeJapan 2018. Taking place at Tokyo Big Sight from March 22 to March 25, the series’ cast will have a stage event at Kadokawa’s booth during the final day. Voice actors for Subaru and Emilia, Yusuke Kobayashi and Rie Takahashi repectively, are also expected to attend.

For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.