Japan's Most Famous Cosplayer Adorably Recreates Rent-A-Girlfriend Opening

✖

Japan's most famous cosplayer has adorably recreated the opening for Rent-A-Girlfriend. The anime adaptation of Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend was one of the major highlights of a slim Summer 2020 anime season, and thus instantly grabbed many fans' attention for its line up of adorable heroines introduced over the course of the first season. Although they all rarely interact at the same time, the four of them were the major focal point for the first season's opening theme as it gave a small look into each of their lives and personalities. Now they have all been brought to life!

Cosplay artist Enako (who you can find more work from on Twitter here) is Japan's most popular cosplayer overall with over one million followers on Twitter and huge licensing deals. This included a special cosplay for the studio behind Rent-A-Girlfriend's anime, DMM Pictures, which sees her recreating the opening theme by bringing Chizuru Mizuhara, Mami Nanami, Ruka Sarashima, and Sumi Sakurasawa to life. Check it out:

For fans of these four heroines (well, at least three of them anyway), thankfully the final episode of Rent-A-Girlfriend's first season came with the confirmation that a second season has officially been ordered. There has yet to be a confirmation as to the release date or other details surrounding the second season as of this writing, but it's certainly going to be one of the more highly anticipated returns upon its eventual release. But what do you think of it all?

What did you think of Rent-A-Girlfriend's first season? Are you excited to see the anime is coming back for another round? Which heroine from the first season was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!