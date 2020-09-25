Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Announced

✖

Rent-A-Girlfriend has announced it will be coming back for a second season! The anime based on Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine manga of the same name has been one of the key releases of a pared down anime season overall. While Summer 2020 understandably felt the most impact from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year, Rent-A-Girlfriend still managed to make a name for itself among fans. This is not even factoring it overseas success with the series as now the original manga is one of the highest sellers in China thanks to the anime's debut.

Shortly after the end of Rent-A-Girlfriend's first season (which debuted its final episode today), the official Twitter account for the series shared a new visual announcing the second season. Featuring the main heroines of the cast speaking in surprise about the announcement, fans can rest easy knowing more will soon be on the way! Check it out:

Unfortunately, there are currently no release details on the second season of the series just yet. But this new visual was illustrated by character designer and animation director, Kanna Hirayama. Rent-A-Girlfriend was also one of the ComicBook.com anime team's choice hits of the Summer, so we're all excited to see more of Chizuru (and the others, sure) in anime form someday!

