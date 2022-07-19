Rick & Morty Announces Adidas Collab in New Video

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rick & Morty has become one of the biggest Cartoon Network original series to ever land on the cable network, with the story of the Smith Family combatting surreal extraterrestrial threats becoming a fairly good platform for marketing opportunities. Having teamed up with the likes of Wendy's, Death Stranding, and Pringles, the Adult Swim classic has partnered with Adidas to create a new line of sneakers that definitely looks as though they were pulled from one of Rick Sanchez's classic portals. To accompany this release, a new animated video has arrived that hilariously sees Morty diving onto the soccer field.

The new sneakers, titled "X Speedportal", are available now on Adidas' official website and come in a number of styles while mostly retaining the color scheme of the portals created by the grandfather of the Smith Family. In helping to promote the new shoes, football players around the world have taken part in the deal while also making appearances in the new video, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Vivianne Medema, and Lionel Messi to name a few.

You can watch the hilarious crossover between Rick & Morty and the world of football, aka soccer, below as Morty jumps onto the field and gives us a hilarious new adventure that runs for around a minute and a half:

Here's how Adidas describes the new shoe made in conjunction with Adult Swim's Rick & Morty:

"Good players create time and space. Great ones leave them both behind. Unlock multidimensional speed in Adidas X Speedportal. Sleek and super-comfortable, these soccer cleats support instant reactions with a springy, full-length Carbitex carbon plate on their firm ground outsole. The laceless, foot-hugging Adidas PRIMEKNIT upper includes EVA inserts on the inside and a lightweight carbon heel lock on the outside to keep you stable during light-speed play."

For fans of the Smith Family, Cartoon Network originally confirmed that the sixth season of the animated series would be arriving on Adult Swim at some point this year, though a release date and story details are few and far between at this point. Considering how the fifth season came to a close last year, there are certainly more than a few questions that fans are hoping to have answered when the series makes a comeback.

Will you be picking up these Rick & Morty shoes in the near future?