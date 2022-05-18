Rick and Morty Teases When We'll See First Look at Season 6

✖

Rick and Morty has revealed when fans will be getting the first look at the upcoming Season 6 of the Adult Swim animated series! The fifth season of the fan favorite series wrapped up its run last year, and it was quickly confirmed that it would be returning to Adult Swim some time in 2022. There has yet to be any word on a concrete release date for the new season, but fans have been anxious to get their first look at what to expect from the new episodes. Now it seems like the wait for an actual update will be over very soon.

Adult Swim has officially announced their plans for the Adult Swim Festival Block Party this year, and with it not only confirmed some major performances from musical talents but also confirmed a slate of panels for some of their biggest series. In this press release it was also announced that Rick and Morty will be holding a panel all about the upcoming sixth season of the series, and has confirmed that it will be the place where fans will finally get to see the first look at Season. But there may be a caveat.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Adult Swim Festival Block Party will be taking place over the August 5-7 weekend in Philadelphia, PA, and while it will be a return to the in-person festival of years past, Adult Swim has also announced that fans around the world will virtually be able to enjoy some of the panels and performances on their website and official YouTube channel over the course of the weekend. It has yet to be confirmed which of these panels or first looks will be available, however.

We could have our first look earlier this Summer, and a new clip during the festival too! Either way, at least it means we'll get the first look at Rick and Morty Season 6 this Summer in one way or the another! If you wanted to catch up with Rick and Morty before the new season hits, you can find all five seasons of the animated series now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max. There are also new anime shorts on Adult Swim's YouTube channel (along with plans for a full anime series soon) and they break down as such:

What do you think? Are you excited to get the first look at Rick and Morty Season 6 soon? What did you think of Season 5's run?