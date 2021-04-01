Rick and Morty Babies Premieres on Adult Swim Jr on Cartoon Network

✖

Rick and Morty has done it again! April Fools' Day is upon us this year, and that means pranks galore will be going around. As you can imagine, some of your favorite brands have some tricks up their sleeves, but no one can outdo this Adult Swim series. Rick and Morty have a sordid history with the holiday, and they made that clear with its prank tonight! It all started with Adult Swim revealing that they were rebranding as "Adult Swim Junior," then moving into "Rick and Morty Babies." Not a new show, the episode that premiered was actually season two, episode 4, "Total Rickall," but with children filling the roles of all the characters. The episode did feature a new opening though, taking the "Rick and Morty Babies" motif to a new level. Watch it below!

This latest ordeal is just the latest done by Rick and Morty for April Fools' Day. If you may recall, the show launched to infamy a few years back with its season three premiere. Adult Swim chose to air the season three premiere on April Fools' Day to the shock of many, and it did so without any sort of announcement. This big episode helped kick off the szechuan sauce craze, so Rick and Morty had to mock itself the following year.

After its big premiere, Rick and Morty brought in April Fools' Day with a big troll ahead of season four. Rather than air an episode, the show asked fans to tune into Adult Swim where they were treated to a psychedelic short featuring the show's stars. The crude special last less than 15 minutes and made fun of Rick and Morty's most problematic themes while mocking the fandom's holiday expectations.

Now, Rick and Morty has done it again with its latest Adult Swim prank. Clearly, April Fools' Day belongs to the show, and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

