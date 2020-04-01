Rick and Morty Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed During Samurai Anime Short

The Rick and Morty Season 4 premiere date has finally been revealed. During a re-airing of the bloody Rick and Morty samurai anime short, a trailer ran announcing new episodes of Rick and Morty will return May 3rd, 2020.

The announcement continued an April Fools tradition that Adult Swim and the creators of the show have been known for – releasing new episode information on April Fool’s eve. While fans had suspected new episodes would be coming soon, this quick return was definitely unexpected!

April Fools’ Day on Adult Swim this year featured special bumpers with performing artist Post Malone alongside several different new episodes and premieres. One of the bumpers was not Rick and Morty, so it is good to get a confirmation in the form of an official trailer!

The fourth season of Rick and Morty ended without a word of what was to come next. Unfortunately that meant fans were left swinging in the wind as we wondered when we would actually get to see the final batch of episodes. Following a surprise TV spot during the Super Bowl with Pringles, there was an even bigger fervor for new episodes!

The first five episodes of the season ran the gamut of different genres and pastiches as everything from heist films to the fantasy genre were flipped in the series’ classic cynical style. But there was also a hearty dose of emotional breakthroughs for Rick especially as he continues to combat with his ever increasing loneliness.

But the first five episodes of the season missed out on connections to previous seasons. Outside of a return of the now Professor Poppybutthole, there were barely any mentions of what had come before. So there’s a hope that with these new episodes there will also be a return to the long running stories that had started to build with the second season and left us on some major cliffhangers for the lore of the Rick and Morty universe as a whole. But what do you think?

