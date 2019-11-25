No New Rick and Morty Next Week

Rick and Morty‘s fourth season premiered a couple of weeks back, and fans have embraced it with open arms considering how long of a wait it has been since the end of the third season. Adult Swim announced it would be debuting five of the ten confirmed episodes for the fourth season through the end of the year, and now it seems like there will be a short break before the fourth episode makes its debut. Shortly after the end of the third episode, a new promo for Rick and Morty‘s next episode confirmed it would not premiere until two weeks from now.

Meaning, that there will not be a new Rick and Morty episode for the weekend of Sunday, December 1st, and the series will be returning for its fourth episode on Sunday, December 8th. This break in episodes is most likely to reflect the Thanksgiving holiday, which will also see Adult Swim’s Toonami block taking a break from new episodes on Saturday, November 30th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon discussed the ten episode Season 4 order earlier this year, and mentioned how they’re already hard at work on Season 5, “I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” added Harmon.

Elaborating further, “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Rick and Morty will be rounding out its five new episodes sometime in December before returning for the last half of Season 4 at an unconfirmed date in 2020.