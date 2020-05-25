Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 4's "Childrick of Mort" Episode
Rick and Morty's fourth season is nearing its end, but fans were absolutely loving "Childrick of Mort." The penultimate episode of the fourth season initially seemed like it was going to be about a Smith family camping trip, but like many of the other episodes, it soon evolves into a space epic in which Rick gets in a fight with "a Zeus," Summer starts inhaling spaceship exhaust, and Jerry gets a staff filled with the miracle powers of God as he commands an army of Zeus' and a living planet's children against Beth.
Needless to say, this episode had quite a lot of ground to cover within its short run time and it was certainly impressive to see all of this in the episode itself. Fans were certainly impressed by what they saw as well and have been flooding social media with praise as they brace themselves for the final episode of the season.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest episode of Rick and Morty and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
WHAT?!!?
#RickandMorty “Rick fucked a planet”— 🐲Mefutaku🐉 (@Legend_Scoutto) May 25, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/5dfqFilY5h
You Are NOT The Father!
#RickandMorty #RickandMortyseason4— Deadpool (@DammitWade) May 25, 2020
Rick: pic.twitter.com/I0GWLj5r9m
Really Should've Went for Space Maury
They really missed the chance to do a space Maury bit😭😭 #RickandMorty— Casimir Carew (@CasimirsCarew) May 25, 2020
"Can't Wait for the Season Finale Next Week"
I liked the ninth episode of this season of #RickandMorty. I loved the concept that it was essentially science vs nature. I also loved that Summer's and Morty's adventure and what they were actually doing. I can't wait for the season finale next week. #RickandMortyseason4 pic.twitter.com/1vABgRN9DH— Jeremy Wilkinson (@spiderdude97) May 25, 2020
Another Sunday, Another Banger
Another Sunday night another banger #RickandMorty episode this 2nd half of the season has been really good so far— 👿 | Watch Lupin III 🃏 (@Thot5hot) May 25, 2020
The Entire Family Was Along for the Ride this Time!
I liked tonight’s new episode of #RickandMorty I really liked seeing Morty control the ship and seeing the entire family together. I’m really looking forward to next week’s episode except for the fact that it’s the last episode for who knows how long!— Ryan (@Gravity_Ferb) May 25, 2020
Rick and Beth Adventures Really are Great
I enjoyed this new Rick and Morty episode. It was nice to see Rick and Beth have an adventure again, that was fun to watch. Can’t wait for the season finale next week. #RickandMorty #RickandMortyseason4 #AdultSwim pic.twitter.com/PPVM7ouggI— MichaelTalksMovies (@talks_movies) May 25, 2020
Pure FIRE
Season 4b of #RickandMorty has been pure 🔥 along with the laughs I felt from seasons 1 and 2, not looking forward to the season finale because then that means it’s over...— Daniel (@DanyelliLOU) May 25, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.