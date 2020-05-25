Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 4's "Childrick of Mort" Episode

Rick and Morty's fourth season is nearing its end, but fans were absolutely loving "Childrick of Mort." The penultimate episode of the fourth season initially seemed like it was going to be about a Smith family camping trip, but like many of the other episodes, it soon evolves into a space epic in which Rick gets in a fight with "a Zeus," Summer starts inhaling spaceship exhaust, and Jerry gets a staff filled with the miracle powers of God as he commands an army of Zeus' and a living planet's children against Beth.

Needless to say, this episode had quite a lot of ground to cover within its short run time and it was certainly impressive to see all of this in the episode itself. Fans were certainly impressed by what they saw as well and have been flooding social media with praise as they brace themselves for the final episode of the season.

