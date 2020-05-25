Rick and Morty Preview Teases Season 4 Finale

As disappointing as this may be, it's time once again for Rick and Morty to go off the air once again. The long-awaited fourth season of the Adult Swim animated series premiered late last year, took a break after five episodes, and returned once more last month to finish its run. Now, Rick and Morty Season 4 is set to come to an end. Next Sunday's episode will be the last new Rick and Morty fans get for quite a while. Ahead of the season finale, Adult Swim has released one final preview, showing off what fans can expect from this last episode.

The new episode preview, which aired on Adult Swim after Sunday night's latest edition of the series, showed the family having breakfast and talking about going to therapy. That gives Rick and excuse to break out his invisibility belt and turn everything on its head. You can watch the full preview below!

On the Season 4 finale of #RickAndMorty: Star Mort: Rickturn of the Jerri pic.twitter.com/QZPalfmkVh — Subscribe to HBO Max on May 27 or you die (@backup_cn2) May 25, 2020

Once next week's season finale airs, it will be the last episode of Rick and Morty for quite a while. There's no telling when Season 5 will be ready to air on TV, though the wait certainly shouldn't be as long as that of Season 4.

Co-creator Justin Roiland, who also voices Rick Sanchez on the show, has his own idea for what to do to keep new content coming out. Why not just release one new episode every month?

“I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big even," Roiland explained to /Film. "I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past. That just goes to the point that I have no idea what the plan is for season five. I’m sure whatever it is will be the right decision.”

Fans may not love the idea of only getting one new episode each and every month, but that has to be better than waiting nearly two years for a new season.

