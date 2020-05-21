Rick and Morty Co-Creator Suggests Radical Idea So Fans Don't Have to Wait as Long for New Episodes

✖

Fans around the world adore Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, but many have felt frustrated by the show's inconsistent release schedule. The wait between seasons has sometimes been incredibly long, the current fourth season is split into two halves in order stretch things out. There hasn't been a lot of regularity when it comes to the way in which Rick and Morty is released, but co-creator and star Justin Roiland has a radical idea to fix that. What if, instead of a more traditional release schedule format, there was just one episode of Rick and Morty every month?

While speaking to /Film recently, Roiland revealed that he has pitched the idea of releasing one new episode of Rick and Morty each month, which would allow the show to continue running all year long. In this scenario, the production teams would have more than enough time to complete new episodes and stay ahead of the curve, while also delivering new installments to fans on a regular basis.

“I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big even," Roiland explained. "I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past. That just goes to the point that I have no idea what the plan is for season five. I’m sure whatever it is will be the right decision.”

Season 4 of the series has the most spread out schedule to-date, having split the episodes into two smaller parts. Five new episodes were released late last year, while the other five are currently airing on Adult Swim on Sunday nights. Roiland confirmed that he's a fan of this release plan, but doesn't know if it will go down the same way in Season 5.

“I think it’s largely dependent on how quick the episodes can get produced," he said. "I know season five is mostly in the can. They’re still gonna be reworking when the animatics come back, so that can extend the process. I believe if they have the full ten episodes, they’ll release them without a split, but I honestly have no idea. That’s kind of a question that’s outside of my jurisdiction. They do what they think is best for the show.”

“I’m glad that they did the split because I’m always looking at some kind of alternate, new media way to release the show since it is mostly binged," continued Roiland. "I think most people binge the show after it’s online somewhere. That’s pretty standard for the way things are nowadays. It’s not like appointment television. Some people still do that, but most people are like, ‘When is it available for me to watch on my schedule?'”

