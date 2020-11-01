Rick and Morty Season 4 Joins HBO Max

✖

If you are looking to have a Rick and Morty marathon shortly, you are in luck! The show has turned into a mega-hit following its second season, and fans are always down to watch their favorite episodes again and again. That is why netizens are checking on HBO Max today as the site is slated to welcome new episodes of the show to its catalog.

Yes, that is right! The fourth season of Rick and Morty is ready to make its HBO Max debut. Warner Bros. Entertainment let fans know about the big addition earlier this year, and the time has come for Rick to travel to the streaming service.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

With this addition, Rick and Morty has all four seasons available to stream on HBO Max. The fourth season should be live on the site by the end of Sunday, November 1. So if it is not there when you first check, keep on looking! You can also find the full list of movies and shows coming to HBO Max here.

If you want to know more about Rick and Morty, you can check out the official synopsis of the series below: "Welcome to the world of Rick and Morty, a genius inventor grandfather and his less than genius grandson. Missing for nearly 20 years, Rick arrives at his daughter’s doorstep looking to move in, but her husband isn’t too thrilled. Rick converts the garage into his lab and involves Morty in his insane adventures."

