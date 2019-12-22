Rick and Morty Fans Are Angry They Can’t Watch Season 4 on Netflix

Rick and Morty’s fourth season has rounded out its first five episodes for the year, and it’s going to be quite a wait before the second half hits at some currently unconfirmed date of the future. The fourth season has been a huge hit with critics and fans following its midseason finale, and now some fans around the world are now able to watch these first episodes as many times as they want! It was announced that Rick and Morty Season 4 has made its debut on Netflix, but fans in the United States and Canada discovered some bad news.

The series has its own licensing streaming deals in North America, so while the series is available to watch on Netflix in other countries the announcement that the fourth season of the series is now streaming was met with a lot of anger and hurt feelings from fans in the United States and Canada.

This isn’t helped by the fact that the season isn’t completely over just yet, and might not be available on streaming platforms in North America until it’s wrapped. But fans are definitely feeling the sting of not being able to stream the new season. Read on to see what fans are saying about the Rick and Morty Season 4 confusion below, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

It’s on Netflix for Fans in Austraila and New Zealand!

It’s time. Time to get schwifty. @RickandMorty S4 is now streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/36syfv4plh — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) December 22, 2019

“So Everyone Has Season 4 Except for the US?”

So everyone has Season 4 of Rick and Morty on Netflix except for the US? pic.twitter.com/vfUjH9Hxqu — Blake Brown (@ibefinessing) December 22, 2019

“What Did We Do?

Wait so they released rick and morty on Netflix everywhere except the US and Canada? The fuck did we do? lmao. WE LOVE THIS SHOW. pic.twitter.com/bUgEC8fcnO — 🎅🏻❄️Devil Artemis ❄️🎅🏻🇩🇴 🐝 (@DevilArtemisX) December 22, 2019

Hey @Netflix I’ve seen that you’ve posted you’ve released Rick and morty season 4…



I don’t even see season one on here, awsome job #fail pic.twitter.com/0TQBSYSBxg — Mike Brown (@MikeBro80024512) December 22, 2019

Ya LIED!!! Rick and Morty ain on no fucking Netflix😪 pic.twitter.com/kkisrUc4BN — 👑 (@DevvSaid) December 22, 2019

Y’all are fucking liars Rick and Morty is not on Netflix — damp towel (@singlegrandad) December 22, 2019

They gon’ release rickandmorty on netflix but not drop it in the US.. fucking bozo’s — 🗯 (@theephilliep) December 22, 2019

why the FUCK did rick and morty get put on netflix everywhere else but the US??? IM MAD — mads (@madmadss14) December 22, 2019

Why is it Trending in North America?