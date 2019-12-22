Anime

Rick and Morty Fans Are Angry They Can’t Watch Season 4 on Netflix

Rick and Morty’s fourth season has rounded out its first five episodes for the year, and it’s going to be quite a wait before the second half hits at some currently unconfirmed date of the future. The fourth season has been a huge hit with critics and fans following its midseason finale, and now some fans around the world are now able to watch these first episodes as many times as they want! It was announced that Rick and Morty Season 4 has made its debut on Netflix, but fans in the United States and Canada discovered some bad news.

The series has its own licensing streaming deals in North America, so while the series is available to watch on Netflix in other countries the announcement that the fourth season of the series is now streaming was met with a lot of anger and hurt feelings from fans in the United States and Canada.

This isn’t helped by the fact that the season isn’t completely over just yet, and might not be available on streaming platforms in North America until it’s wrapped. But fans are definitely feeling the sting of not being able to stream the new season. Read on to see what fans are saying about the Rick and Morty Season 4 confusion below, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

