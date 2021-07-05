Rick and Morty fans are heartbroken for Morty after Season 5's newest episode! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is now in full swing with its third episode, and the series has picked up from the thread that Morty will be looking for a new crush after his fallout with Jessica in the first episode (assuming it was the Morty who survived all of the chaos in the second episode, however). Morty has jumped into a new relationship with a much older woman, and this older woman turned out to be a Captain Planet parody.

After being enamored with Planetina and her group of Tina-Teers, Morty quickly gets into a deep relationship with this being crafted out of the natural elements and soon finds that she's far more complicated than he was ready to deal with. He had fallen in love, but like his mother tried to warn him, he was nowhere near ready to deal with the kind of issues someone much older had brought to their relationship.

This leads to quite the intense break up between Morty and Planetina as the episode comes to an end, and fans are definitely feeling heartbroken over it.