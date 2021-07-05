Rick and Morty Fans are Heartbroken for Morty After Season 5's Newest Episode
Rick and Morty fans are heartbroken for Morty after Season 5's newest episode! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is now in full swing with its third episode, and the series has picked up from the thread that Morty will be looking for a new crush after his fallout with Jessica in the first episode (assuming it was the Morty who survived all of the chaos in the second episode, however). Morty has jumped into a new relationship with a much older woman, and this older woman turned out to be a Captain Planet parody.
After being enamored with Planetina and her group of Tina-Teers, Morty quickly gets into a deep relationship with this being crafted out of the natural elements and soon finds that she's far more complicated than he was ready to deal with. He had fallen in love, but like his mother tried to warn him, he was nowhere near ready to deal with the kind of issues someone much older had brought to their relationship.
This leads to quite the intense break up between Morty and Planetina as the episode comes to an end, and fans are definitely feeling heartbroken over it. Read on to see what fans are saying about Morty and Planetina, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Morty Has the Power!
Welcome to caesars, Motherf**ker!— Jermaine Universe ⭐ (Sitcom/Animation Dude) (@JermiloGamingHD) July 5, 2021
Water, Earth, Fire, Air! #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/bpzyaq0KZV
Pain.
Man… Morty can never have a good life man 😔🥲 #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/LyZne6pkpX— Brian (@LoftierExponent) July 5, 2021
It Was Very Rough for Morty
😭 MORTY 🥺#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/LlSg4fuZUT— ☂︎ BEA ☂︎ ⁹⁹ #iSeeLegends (@Rookie__99) July 5, 2021
Who Else Feels Bad for Morty?
Who else feels bad for Morty? #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/WijFGxF4SD— SpongeBob`s Backup Burner (@DonaldTrumpsBu5) July 5, 2021
An Unexpected Ending!
That new episode of #rickAndMorty No spoilers, but that was an unexpected ending.
I guess by saying that though I spoil it in a way. Twitter needs to let you mark a tweet as having Spoilers.— Insecdroid (@Insecdroid) July 5, 2021
Powerful Episode for Morty...
Damn that was a powerful episode for Morty.
3 episodes in and they've all been good so far.July 5, 2021
Poor Morty...
Poor Morty, the fact he fell so hard for Planetina and once she was free, she became unhinged. I think what was thT Morty thought he found a normal relationship. Something that was real and healthy. But in the end it turned out that Panetina is just as ugly as Rick. #RickandMorty— Johnny ZuKo (@DBMJohnnyZuko) July 5, 2021
What a Wild Shift in Tone!
that was one of the most jarring tonal shifts in a show i’ve seen in a while, but it was still overall an ok episode #rickandmorty— Realest (@TheRealOne999) July 5, 2021
Needed More Heart We Guess
I guess morty should of had heart on his side #rickAndMorty #TucaAndBertie pic.twitter.com/TyyIWcYzwo— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) July 5, 2021
What a Sad Ending...
Jeez, such a sad ending. Poor Morty. #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/vuTi4H4Eay— Elijah 🇯🇲 (@eli_carey98) July 5, 2021