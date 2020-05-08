Rick and Morty Actor Chris Parnell Reveals Season 5 Episodes Are Further Along Than We Thought

✖

Rick and Morty actor Chris Parnell revealed that Season 5 episodes are further along than we all thought. That news is probably a cause for celebration among the show’s fanbase. Terri Schwartz from IGN tweeted about Parnell’s response to questions surrounding Season 5. It would appear as though the storyboarding and writing process has not stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both creators had said last year that the massive delays would not be a routine thing going forward and today’s confirmation is proof that those promises weren’t a lot of hot air. Now, recording will be the real challenge whenever that is scheduled to start.

Parnell said, “We have not started Season 5, but I know that they certainly have episodes written and have it boarded to a certain extent. But, I don’t know when we’ll start recording. I’ve upgraded my home setup, even though it doesn’t look like it. I’ve upgraded it so I can record proper sessions from home. As long as the studio does some safety protocols…it’s an easy situation to go into a booth, record, and not encounter anybody. But, yeah, haven’t started recording yet for Season 5.”

The man who brings Jerry to life was actually vocal about the time between Season 4 and Season 5 last week. He told TV Line that fans should be excited because there won’t be the droughts that characterized previous seasons.

“[Dan and Justin] wanted some job security, and they wanted to know that the show was going to be around for a while so that they and the writers could get into some sort of momentum,” the actor explained. “We’ll see less lengthy breaks between seasons going forward because of that. And it’s very gratifying to know we’re going to have all those episodes. Hopefully, Jerry will be around for the duration. You never know.”

This all echoes the thoughts of both Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

"I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous," Harmon told EW. "I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.

