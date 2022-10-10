Rick and Morty Fans Don't Know How to Feel About Season 6's Dinosaur Episode

Rick and Morty fans don't know what to make of Season 6's dinosaur filled episode! The sixth season of the series has been progressing in quite the interesting way as following the premiere episode introducing a huge new change to the status quo, the episodes since have been instead focusing on episodic new stories that have revealed new sides of each of the characters. This has resulted in some pretty unpredictable episodes in the season so far (with some wild connecting themes such as incest), and this includes the newest episode of the season's run too as it shakes things up even more.

Rick and Morty Season 6 introduced a dinosaur alien invasion, but they were unlike any of the alien invasion tropes fans had come to expect. Instead, they were a species of highly intelligent beings that could challenge Rick's intelligence directly and thus forced him to take actions that he had been denying up until now. But at the same time, it led to such an episode that fans don't really know how to feel about everything that happened.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's latest episode below, and let us know your thoughts! What did you think of "Juricksic Mort"? How are you liking Season 6 as a whole so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!