Rick and Morty Fans Don't Know How to Feel About Season 6's Dinosaur Episode
Rick and Morty fans don't know what to make of Season 6's dinosaur filled episode! The sixth season of the series has been progressing in quite the interesting way as following the premiere episode introducing a huge new change to the status quo, the episodes since have been instead focusing on episodic new stories that have revealed new sides of each of the characters. This has resulted in some pretty unpredictable episodes in the season so far (with some wild connecting themes such as incest), and this includes the newest episode of the season's run too as it shakes things up even more.
Rick and Morty Season 6 introduced a dinosaur alien invasion, but they were unlike any of the alien invasion tropes fans had come to expect. Instead, they were a species of highly intelligent beings that could challenge Rick's intelligence directly and thus forced him to take actions that he had been denying up until now. But at the same time, it led to such an episode that fans don't really know how to feel about everything that happened.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's latest episode below, and let us know your thoughts! What did you think of "Juricksic Mort"? How are you liking Season 6 as a whole so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
At Least There Wasn't Any Incest!
Dinos on Earth. No incest this time thank god. #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/La8LTpZT5B— EAGLES 5-0 (@DemianCiafardo5) October 10, 2022
Who Else Got Trolled?
I think this episode of Rick and Morty Roasted me, and definitely trolled me at the end#RickAndMorty— T-Rexatron9000 (@T_rexatron9000) October 10, 2022
Lots to Think About!
#RickandMorty "Juricksic Mort": Felt a fun little twist on a sci-fi trope, though it does feel like it breezes over the Utopia run by dinosaurs thing a bit quickly. Does also do a better variation on the joke of canon than simply repeating the same message over and over.— Brian Killdozer Myers 🎃🔪 (@fluffyman85) October 10, 2022
How Have You Liked Season 6 So Far?
#RickAndMorty season 6 episodes ranked from worst to best
6. Final DeSmithnation— 🎃 Avenjedi 🦉🏠 TOH back in 6 days 🎃 (@Avenjedi81217) October 10, 2022
5. Bethic Twinstinct
4. Rick: A Mort Well Lived
3. Juricksic Mort
2. Solaricks
1. Night Family
Without Context
Spoiler sem contexto de #RickAndMorty
Os dinossauros tiraram a chance de ter 3 episódios canônicos 😭 pic.twitter.com/G0BwihDzwv— BW_Vinicios (@BW_Vinicios) October 10, 2022
The Portal Gun is Back!
#RickAndMorty 😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯 OMG WE HAVE THE PORTAL GUN BACK!— Jared Contraguerro 🇺🇦 #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@SteelJacket729) October 10, 2022
Wait a Minute...
Rick wants the rift to stay? He after Rick prime still? #RickAndMorty— Keir Nites 🦇♠️🌘◼️ (@ShadowWilliam7) October 10, 2022
Jurassic Park Reference!
Morty: "Clever Girl!"
Morty just did a Jurassic Park reference! 🦖#RickAndMorty #RickAndMortySeason6 pic.twitter.com/XOwEbeAHAX— Sun | R.I.P. Technoblade! 👑🐷🎗️ (@PonyBlazing_MLP) October 10, 2022
Rick and Morty are Back Together for This One!
I think this is the first Rick and Morty adventure with the duo since Season 6's premiere. #RickAndMorty— Rextober 🎃 (@RexBebopHD) October 10, 2022
If Rick's Not Number One...Then?
Jesus, Rick would rather fuck everything up than admit he's not the apex predator. #RickandMorty #rickandmortyseason6 @RickandMorty— T.J. Franks (@Tuume90) October 10, 2022