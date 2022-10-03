Rick and Morty Sees Rick Trying to Save Jerry From Incest in Season 6's Newest Episode

Rick and Morty has been in the midst of a very surprising season so far, and the newest episode of Season 6 took that to the next level with Rick and Jerry's latest team up! As Rick's dynamic changes with the rest of the Smith Family this season now that he's forced to spend time with them without the use of a working portal gun, one notable relationship change has been how he's viewed Jerry. Not only has he seemingly dropped openly antagonizing Jerry, but Jerry himself has seemed to stand out from the rest of his family for the kinds of things he was ridiculed for before.

That's why leading into Episode 5 of the season, "Final DeSmithation" was such an interesting prospect as the promotional materials for the episode had teased we'd be getting to see Season 6's take on the standard Rick and Jerry team up adventure. With Rick's new view of Jerry, and Jerry's self-actualization, it led to a dynamic that was fit to explore in some fun new ways. Here's the breakdown of everything imporant that happened during Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5, "Final DeSmithation":