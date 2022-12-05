Rick and Morty Fans Weigh in on Morty Becoming a Space Knight

Rick and Morty is finally nearing the end of the sixth season of the series, and fans were definitely surprised by everything that went down in the second to last episode of the season! The sixth season began with the promise that we would be seeing more attention to the serialization from the past seasons, and at the same time, each of the characters has been growing as a result of these callbacks. But while the rest of the family has had their time to shine, Morty himself has been relegated to the background to flesh out everyone else around him.

The penultimate episode changed this as it teased that we would get to see the titular duo teaming up with one another once more, and Morty finds himself wrapped up in the mess of the Knights of the Sun. But that was really only the beginning as fans know well enough by now, there was plenty of more surprises in store as the rest of the episode continued.

