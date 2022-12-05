Rick and Morty Fans Weigh in on Morty Becoming a Space Knight
Rick and Morty is finally nearing the end of the sixth season of the series, and fans were definitely surprised by everything that went down in the second to last episode of the season! The sixth season began with the promise that we would be seeing more attention to the serialization from the past seasons, and at the same time, each of the characters has been growing as a result of these callbacks. But while the rest of the family has had their time to shine, Morty himself has been relegated to the background to flesh out everyone else around him.
The penultimate episode changed this as it teased that we would get to see the titular duo teaming up with one another once more, and Morty finds himself wrapped up in the mess of the Knights of the Sun. But that was really only the beginning as fans know well enough by now, there was plenty of more surprises in store as the rest of the episode continued.
Read on to see how fans are feeling about Rick and Morty's newest episode, and let us know your take on it! What did you think of Season 6's penultimate episode? What are you hoping to see in Season 6's finale episode overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Now That's a Callback
prevnext
They are literally redoing the joke from the very first episode #RickandMorty— James Fierro (@SoftPlatypus23) December 5, 2022
An Interesting Episode...
prevnext
New #RickAndMorty now that was interesting— Cody 👽the new plank 👽 Gossage (@GossageCody) December 5, 2022
Wait WHO Was in the Episode?
prevnext
They doubled down on Vat of Acid references! Wait this episode had Jack Black AND Daniel Radcliffe? #RickandMorty— Nickmas in Snow Daycember (@thenickfanclub) December 5, 2022
It's the Vat of Acid Trick Again!
prevnext
It’s Vat of Acid all over again! #RickandMorty— No Steve Jortles November (@Galileo908) December 5, 2022
Refreshing to See a Kind Rick!
prevnext
HOLY SHIT #RickandMorty newest episode just set itself as my current favorite of the whole series. so refreshing seeing Rick being kind to Morty. i love the theme i loved the solar war. it was absolutely amazing! @JustinRoiland— ✿ (@sugarmoonns) December 5, 2022
Rick Supporting Morty?
prevnext
Rick agreeing to stop supporting Morty seems like a cop out...#RickandMorty— Savvy P (@Pierce92) December 5, 2022
Morty's a Warlord!
prevnext
Awww Morty started his first war. #RickAndMorty— waythegreat (@waythegreat) December 5, 2022
Another Fun Blade Shout Out
prevnext
Blade reference??— JJ (@JJ6122) December 5, 2022
😂🙏 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/LXQM1TJ8TQ
Morty Becomes a King!
prevnext
#RickandMorty Morty is now King of the Sun…. Uhhhhh— Jared Contraguerro 🇺🇦 #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@SteelJacket729) December 5, 2022
A Real Go With the Flow Episode!
prev
#rickAndMorty this is gonna be a fun knight episode for morty to just go with the flow pic.twitter.com/IzrHcinKfc— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) December 5, 2022