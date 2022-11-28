Rick and Morty Season 6 Shares First Look at Episode 9: Watch

Rick and Morty is now gearing up for the penultimate episode of the sixth season, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Episode 9 with the first trailer! The sixth season of the series has been dramatically different than the last few seasons because not only has it spent more time exploring the overall canon of the series, but has spent some time looking into each of its characters in a whole new way. With the newest episode showing a new side of Rick, there are questions as to how the final two episodes of the season will bring it home.

Rick and Morty Season 6 has been taking a look at Rick's god complex over the course of the season as whole, and it has forced Morty to look at himself in new ways too. The next episode of the series seems to be poised to showcase Morty in a new way once more as he's been offered into a new society of knights that will likely launch a wild new kind of adventure that's hard to predict. You can check out the promo for the next episode below as spotted by @Swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, December 4th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, "A Rick in King Mortur's Mort"! pic.twitter.com/FcrXBaMnTJ — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) November 28, 2022

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9

Episode 9 of Rick and Morty Season 6 is titled "A Rick in King Mortur's Court" airs on Adult Swim on Sunday, December 4th at 11:00PMEST. As the promo for the episode teases, Morty is granted entry into a special order of knights after being offered a mysterious sword. Morty's hesitant to take it likely because he knows it will be sparking some kind of new adventure, and it seems like we'll be seeing Morty take this on in the next episode.

One of the sequences in the opening shows Morty sword fighting with this sword against some kind of king, so it's clear that he ends of taking on this new quest. It's just a matter of finding out whether or not this will be the full focus of the episode itself, and what Rick will be doing while Morty is caught in this medieval mess.