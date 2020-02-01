Ride Your Wave Releases First North America Trailer

Ride Your Wave may have gotten lost in the shuffle of the bigger anime franchises and feature length anime films such as the likes of Promare, Weathering With You, and One Piece: Stampede, but the heartfelt movie is still definitely one you should try to catch if you’re a fan of the medium of anime. With the film already released in Japan, the wave riding anime feature that focuses on a young couple that suffers a terrible accident, but are reunited thanks to a little bit of the supernatural, is looking to hit theaters for a one night event later this month!

GKIDs will be releasing Ride Your Wave into theaters as part of a one night event on February 19th, already having a great 2020 thanks to its release of the popular Weathering With You in North American cinemas. Though Ride Your Wave will only be released for a single day, we can cross our fingers that the film will find an audience and be expanded into theaters or grow in popularity thanks to the eventual home video release!

GKIDs Films shared the newest English Subbed Trailer, giving audiences a look into the world of Minato and Hinako, experiencing the surf and turf of an amazing locale, only to witness a tragedy that threatens to separate them forever, with their only reunion being thanks in part to a little bit of magic:

Watch the full-length trailer to Masaaki Yuasa’s newest film RIDE YOUR WAVE.

From Science Saru & Masaaki Yuasa, director of #NightIsShort, #Eizouken, #LuOverTheWall & #MindGame. #RideYourWave hits theaters for a one-night only event on FEB 19! 🌊

Ride Your Wave, from the animation studio of Fuji Animation Studio, released this year and follows the story of Hinako, a college student attempting to find her way in life. After meeting a fire fighter named Minato, the two begin a relationship that is unfortunately torn apart thanks to a rescue attempt gone wrong. With Minato drowning, Hinako finds herself with the strange ability to summon her lost love from the sea whenever she sings a particular song. The animated film follows the young woman as she tries to work her way through how to release her boyfriend’s spirit from the ocean, weaving a supernatural story that is definitely a worthwhile pick for animated film of the year.