Romantic Killer Anime Announced at Netflix

Netflix has announced another curious looking anime adaptation coming to the streaming service soon with Romantic Killer getting its anime debut! Ever since Netflix began further pushing into original anime adaptations and productions, fans have seen a wide variety of series getting picked up that might not have had a chance otherwise. This ranges across the board in terms of the demographics and audiences for each of these stories, and now the latest one picked up seems to be one of the most fun yet. Taking on Wataru Momose's relatively new series from Jump+, Romantic Killer is getting an anime all of its own!

Romantic Killer completed its two year run with Shueisha's Jump+ app back in 2020, and while the series had managed to net a cult following through its original release it's likely to get even more attention with this upcoming release. Scheduled to hit Netflix later this Fall, Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer for the new Romantic Killer anime produced by Domerica to give fans an idea of what to expect from this surprising new series. You can check out the new trailer below:

Romantic Killer will be releasing on Netflix on October 27th, and the series stars Rie Takahashi as the main character, Anzu Hoshino, and Mikako Komatsu as Riri. Kazuya Ichikawa will be directing the series for Domerica, Sayuri Ooba will be writing the scripts for the series with Hiroko Fukuda, Arisa Matsuura will be designing the characters, and Ryo Kawasaki and Tomoyuki Kono will be composing the music. The opening theme song is titled "ROMA KIRA" as performed by YURiKA, and as for what to expect from the series, Netflix describes it as such:

"Anzu Hoshino is a "non-heroine type" high school girl who pays no attention to fashion or romance and spends every day playing video games. When the wizard Riri suddenly appears, Anzu is forced to participate in the Magical World's project to stop population decline. This romantic comedy depicts what happens when Anzu goes from living a life immersed in her three favorite things — video games, chocolate, and cats — to being surrounded by handsome guys. Anzu is steadfast in her claim that she never wanted to live in a dating simulation game. She meets a handsome guy who is so popular it hurts, a clean-cut and athletic childhood friend, and a beautiful rich young guy who is naive about the outside world. By meeting Anzu, they all begin to change gradually."

What are you hoping to see from Romantic Killer's anime debut? Will you be checking it out this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!