Final Rurouni Kenshin Films Releases New TV Spot

Rurouni Kenshin is looking to bring to an end its live-action film franchise with two new feature-length films in Rurouni Kenshin: The Final and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning respectively, and a new television spot gives fans of the Battosai new footage for the last adventure of the manslayer. There have been three live-action movies that have told the story of Kenshin, following the events of the manga and anime of the Shonen franchise, and with these final two films, the story of the Battosai will finally wrap and bring a close to the series.

Rurouni Kenshin became a controversial anime series when it was revealed that the franchise's creator, Nobuhiro Watsuki, was convicted of possessing child pornography. While the manga was put on permanent hiatus as a result of this troubling news, that didn't stop the franchise from continuing its live-action films that will tell the final stories of the Battosai. Since first premiering in 2012, Rurouni Kenshin has done its best to bring to life the story of the manslayer who is attempting to put his killing days behind him, while battling against varying threats. The Kenshin movies themselves have been fan-favorite adaptations for the anime community, so there are plenty of viewers waiting to see how the story comes to a close.

Warner Bros Japan shared the brand new television spot for Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, which will be the first half of this two-film finale that releases in Japan later this month:

What do you think of this new footage for the final entries in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin movies?