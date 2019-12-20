New Rurouni Kenshin Live-Action Movie to Release in Summer 2020

Rurouni Kenshin isn’t just a great anime franchise, it also managed to accomplish something that a lot of franchises have struggled with in the past: creating amazing live action adaptations. With the series that follows the wandering samurai that has vowed to never take another human life, the Battosai has received three live action adaptations that covered the first major arcs of the anime and is looking to seemingly wrap up with a final film that has been given a release window!

Anime News Network shared the info for the upcoming fourth film in the live action Rurouni Kenshin series, letting fans know that the story of the reluctant swordsman will arrive in the summer of next year, 2020, looking to tie off his adventures and adapt the Jinchu arc!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final arc in the Ruruoni Kenshin saga is one that was received to a number of critical reviews, with the Battosai finding himself permanently blinded and dealing with the brand new challenges that come with that debilitating injury.

The three live action feature length films that were created in part thanks to Warner Bros Entertainment are easily some of the best adaptations of anime properties brought to the silver screen. Easily managing to bring to life the early arcs of Rurouni Kenshin, both the character work and the sword play is easily worth the price of admission for those who are looking to experience the classic anime franchise in a brand new way

What have you thought of the Rurouni Kenshin live action movies so far? Will you be catching the fourth movie when it releases next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Kenshin!

Originally created by Nobuhiro Watsuki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1994, Rurouni Kenshin is set during the Meiji era of Japan and follows the story of a former assassin named Kenshin Himura who has dedicated his life to atoning for his past sins as the “Battosai.” Determined to leave senseless violence behind, Himura and his comrades travel Japan and stand up for oppressed underdogs everywhere while vowing to never again take a life.

The series has sold over 70 million copies, and has spawned an anime (which enjoyed a run on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block), video games, and a live-action film trilogy. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and the series was put on an indefinite hiatus in the West following Watsuki’s conviction for possession of child pornography.