This ’Sailor Moon’ Shirt Is Actually out of This World

Sailor Moon may be known for being cute, but the heroine is so much more to fans. Sure, her magic girl transformation is adorable to watch, but Usagi Tsukino is more than a space-loving doll.

She is a bonafide space explorer, and this viral t-shirt proves Usagi can kick it with any astronaut.

On Threadless, the independent store gained big buzz when one of its artists shared a new shirt design. The store, which is operated by alexisparade, uploaded a clever piece of merchandise called"'Ground Control to Sailor Moon."

i opened a threadless store!! it is currently only the one design, but you can pick up that one design in either orange, white, or like, six different shades of grey //t.co/pKMFtD7yoK pic.twitter.com/nuzxzPJBt4 — 🌸alexis moore@sanjpn205 (@alexisparade) August 23, 2018

As you can see, the shirt is simple enough, but its design is adorable. The image shows a realistic imagining of Usagi as she poses for a headshot. With two flags behind her, the heroine is seen rocking her iconic pigtails, while representing Japanese space explorers. Her bulky orange uniform is a far cry from her Sailor Scout number, but Usagi looks ready to channel Moon Prism Power in this shot regardless.

If you want to check out this shirt for yourself, you can visit alexisparade on Threadless here. The shirt is available in both Men and Women sizes from S-3XL.

For those of you with full closets, there are other merchandise options out there able to satisfy your Sailor Moon craving. Recently, Funko confirmed it was releasing a line of Mystery Mini figures based on the anime to compliment its Pop line. So, if you want to bring some anime magic to your life, these figurines could do the trick!

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted back in 1991, thanks to Naoko Takeuchi when Nakayoshi published the manga's first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moonstands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it popularized the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series below:

"Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation."

Would you be willing to rock a shirt like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!