‘Sailor Moon’ Gets A Super Gothic Makeover

Naoko Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon has some of the most iconic character designs in all anime and manga, and fans have made these designs even more iconic with their own creative spins.

Such as the latest spin making Sailor Moon‘s central Sailor Scouts far darker and more Goth than ever before.

CineCosu Studios pulled off a major collaborative effort with 14 photographers and assistants working with ten cosplay artists in order to deliver this Goth take on Sailor Moon‘s world. Inspired artist’s Cosmic Spectrum artwork depicting the Sailor Scouts as Goth queens, the shoot invokes dark imagery and a slightly disturbing take on the normally bright and colorful series.

That’s entirely intentional as CineCosu Studios’ Dominique Zamora, speaking with Kotaku, cited works like American Horror Story: Coven and The Craft as inspiration for this new take on the series.

The huge project includes cosplay artists Stella Chuu as Sailor Moon, RiotJynx as Sailor Mercury, Hendoart as Sailor Mars, Akemi101xoxo as Sailor Jupiter, MaidofMight as Sailor Venus, js_cosplay as Chibi Moon, milynnsarley as Sailor Pluto, riansynnth as Sailor Neptune, sushimonstuh as Sailor Uranus, and marikocosplay as Sailor Saturn.

Fans will definitely agree that the team here nailed exactly the Gothic vibe they were going for as the series will never be looked at in the same way. Sailor Moon is no stranger to darker elements, which you wouldn’t guess at first given the bright presentation, but this photo shoot brings it all to the forefront.

Along with the video above showing the results of this major undertaking, CineCosu Studios will be updating their Facebook and Instagram pages with more photos from the shoot periodically. You can also see the full spread over on Kotaku.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world.

The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series as such below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”