‘Sailor Moon’ Live-Action Play Heading To The U.S.

Sailor Moon fans are going to have a great year as one of the most elusive Sailor Moon projects is finally, officially, coming to the United States

The Sailor Moon stage plays have been in Japan only, but now some fans in the United States will be able to see the final play, Sailor Moon: The Musical – Le Mouvement Final.

The stage musical will screen on March 10, but will only be available in 13 theaters across eight states. The official website has the full listing of theatres (which you can check out here).

This marks the first time a Sailor Moon musical will screen in the United States, and the musical brings the story that started with the first play Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -La Reconquista- in 2013.

Sailor Moon: The Musical – Le Mouvement Final ran in Japan in Tokyo from September 8-18, Aichi from September 23-24, and Osaka from September 29 to October 1. The performance screening in U.S. theaters is the final performance, recorded on October 1 in Osaka.

Here’s how the official website describes Sailor Moon: The Musical – Le Mouvement Final:

“In ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical-Le Mouvement Final,’ Usagi Tsukino says farewell to Mamoru Chiba as he is set to leave for school in America. As Usagi says goodbye, she faints, and a super idol group called the Three Lights appear to catch her fall. Meanwhile, new enemies – the “Shadow Galactica,” are calling themselves Sailor Guardians and are aiming to steal Sailor Crystals! A mysterious young girl named Chibi-Chibi and a new group of Sailor Guardians, called the Sailor Starlights, also appear, but are they friend or foe? Can Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians stop the Shadow Galactica before it’s too late?

Otherwise, in the name of the moon, ‘I’ll punish you!’”

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted back in 1991 thanks to Naoko Takeuchi when Nakayoshi published the manga’s first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it popularized the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”