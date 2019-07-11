Sailor Moon To Get Special Uniqlo T-Shirt Collection

Soon, you too will be able to harness the power of the moon with this upcoming line of T-shirts from Unqilo that shine a spotlight onto Serena and the rest of the Sailor Scouts in this brand new Sailor Moon line. The fashion producer has recently hit the news as their Pokemon line of attire has been selling out worldwide, with fans of the franchise attempting to get their hands on whatever they can find from this producer. Uniqlo is looking to strike gold twice with this latest fashion anime line and hopefully, Sailor Moon can accomplish just that for the company.

Fashion News Outlet HypeBeast dropped the news that Uniqlo would be partnering up with the Sailor Moon franchise to create some fantastic new shirt designs:

To celebrate the upcoming films, @UniqloUSA is releasing a new collaboration with #SailorMoon later this summer. https://t.co/YLBiOcoifI — HYPEBAE (@hypebae) July 2, 2019

While an exact date has yet to be released for the shirts themselves (it’s looking like the end of next month, August 2019), it seems that they’ll be released specifically to celebrate the upcoming Sailor Moon films, Sailor Moon Eternal, which will be split into two parts. Each of the shirts will retail for around $14 USD a piece spotlight Sailor Moon, the Sailor Scouts, Tuxedo Mask and even panels from the original manga series!

Sailor Moon is also currently appearing as an attraction, and 4-D Ride, at Universal Studios Japan this summer, promising a new immerse adventure for fans who manage to make their way over to the West to experience the live action spectacle. It’s clear from the continued releases of anime series, movies, stage plays, attractions, and more that Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts will continue being popular well into the future.

What do you think of these upcoming Sailor Moon T-shirts from Uniqlo? Which of these are your favorite?

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”