Viz Media Begins Shipping Sailor Moon Blu-ray Corrections

Everyone makes mistakes, it’s how you follow up on them is the really important part. Viz Media is looking to make amends to their recently released Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars blu-ray limited edition that made an error in the booklet included with the set. The relationship between Sailor Uranus and Neptune has always been known to be a significant one, with the two being one another’s significant others. In the booklet released with the blu-ray however, it simply listed them as “friends” and Viz is looking to rectify that mistake.

Anime News Network shared the recent announcement via their Official Twitter Account, detailing the methods that Sailor Moon fans would need to undertake in order to get a new copy of the blu-ray that chronicles Sailor Moon’s fifth season:

#News Viz Media Starts Replacement Program for Sailor Moon Sailor Stars #Anime‘s Booklet Errors • Limited edition set shipped on June 18 with text errors in booklet https://t.co/kL1zwpDaql — Anime News Network (@Anime) September 7, 2019

Fans who purchased the original version of the blu-ray special edition will need to follow the instructions listed below to get their new replacement:

“Those who purchased the limited edition version with the errors should e-mail “SailorMoonStarsBooklet@visionmedia.com” with the subject line “Sailor Moon Replacement.” In the e-mail, buyers should state their full name, phone number, e-mail address, and mailing address for where the replacement booklet should be shipped.”

The relationship between Neptune and Uranus was significant, introducing one of the first LGBT relationship in the medium of anime. This introduction was especially significant considering the popularity and brand name of Sailor Moon in general, taking a big leap in this particular medium by exploring their relationship proper.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu, and they describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”