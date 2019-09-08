Samurai Jack Reveals Official New York Comic Con 2019 Funko Pops

Samurai Jack was one of the most memorable action cartoon series of the early 2000s, and fans were surprised to see such a show make its run on Cartoon Network. The series might have been cancelled, but years of support for the series from fans eventually helped to bring a final season of the series to life in 2017. This final season helped cement its place in pop culture, and now there will be another testament to how big of an impact the cartoon had with its Funko Pop figure debut.

New York Comic Con will feature a few convention exclusives that fans will want to keep an eye out for, and this latest from Funko features a special two-pack that gives Samurai Jack‘s Jack and Aku a special Pop makeover.

NYCC 2019 Reveals: Samurai Jack Pop! 2-pack pic.twitter.com/lbJqSrLl6J — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) September 6, 2019

This two-pack for the series is a great debut for the famous action series, and it’s especially fitting considering how one can’t bring up Jack without bringing up his iconic foe Aku. Their hard edged, stylized character designs in the original series seem to make for perfect additions to the Funko collection, and this convention exclusive will most likely be one that sells out fast.

For those craving more of Tartakovsky’s work, thankfully fans will soon get their chance to see a new Adult Swim series from the famous creator. The brutal Primal, set in the prehistoric era, is gearing up for its debut on October 7. The original series may be carrying on the spirit of Samurai Jack in terms of the final season’s tone, but definitely eschews in a more violent direction. But knowing Taratakovsky, there will be some light moments sprinkled in as well.

Created by Genndy Tartakovsky, Samurai Jack first debuted on Cartoon Network in 2001. Long ago in a distant land, Aku, the shape shifting master of darkness unleashed an unspeakable evil. But soon a samurai warrior, wielding a magic sword, stepped forth to oppose it. Before the final blow was struck, Aku tore open a portal in time and flung him into the future — where Aku’s evil is law. Now this samurai seeks to return to the past, and undo the future that is Aku. After the series was cancelled with its fourth season in 2004, the series made a monumental return for a fifth and bloodier season to Adult Swim in 2017.