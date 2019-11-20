Anime Actresses Receive World Record for Longest Career

A lot of anime fans may not know about one of the longest running anime franchises to date, washed away in the torrent created by smoking hot anime such as My Hero Academia, One Piece, Dragon Ball Super, and more. Sazae-San began as an anime series back in 1969, two actresses has remained as characters on the long running television show since its debut. Recognized for their performances, and the longevity of them, the Guinness Book of World Records honored both Midori Kato and Takako Sasuga for their long running tenures!

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP shared the news that the Guinness Book of World Records would be honoring these two actresses with the “Longest Career As A Voice Actor” for their respective roles of Tara-chan and Sazae, amazingly bringing the characters to life for decades on end:

Seiyu of Sazae-san, Midori Kato (Sazae) & Takako Sasuga (Tara-chan), are awarded the Guinness World Record for the Longest career as a voice actor for the same character of an animated TV series. It has been aired since 1969. pic.twitter.com/9Hpt6qiHzD — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) November 17, 2019

Sazae-San is a slice of life comedy series that has over 2500 (!!) episodes to its name. While the manga began its run back in 1946, the television series debuted about thirteen years later, depicting the family unit that has a female protagonist who has always followed her own rules throughout the long run of the series. The franchise also spawned a number of live action incarnations and has been associated with numerous pieces of merchandise and commercials to its name.

Recently, as part of a campaign to celebrate the series, Fuji TV created some disturbingly realistic statues that brought the characters to life within their television station.

Do you find it amazing that these actors managed to voice the same characters for so long? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Sazae-San!

For those unfamiliar with Sazae-San, which is probably a good deal of you, the series follows the the titular character Sazae and her family which includes her parents, her children, and her husband as they discover mundane hilarity in their day to day lives. The series began in 1946, continuing to this day, making it the longest running animated television show, leaving even Fox’s The Simpsons in the dust. Much like Seth McFarlane’s Family Guy, the family also has an anthropomorphic pet in the form of their cat who walks upright named Tama. The television series was based on an manga titled “The Wonderful World of Sazae-San“, created by Machiko Hasegawa, that ran for over 25 years with 10,000+ comic strips to its name.